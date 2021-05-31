Advertisement

Ryan Report - May 30, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Tom Nemacheck, the executive director of the Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association.
By Don Ryan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Topics center on Memorial Day, traveling during and following the pandemic, and the outlook for summer tourism in Upper Michigan.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below, to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

