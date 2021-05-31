Ryan Report - May 30, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with Tom Nemacheck, the executive director of the Upper Peninsula Travel & Recreation Association.

Topics center on Memorial Day, traveling during and following the pandemic, and the outlook for summer tourism in Upper Michigan.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

