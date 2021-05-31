Plan on a Warmer Day Tuesday
With the First Heat Wave of the Summer Likely Over the Coming Weekend
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: low to mid 70s, but cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Sun, then some clouds, chance of some showers
Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of some pop-up scattered afternoon showers
Highs: 70s to 80, cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm
Highs: around 80, cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron
The first weekend of June 2021 looks very warm and increasingly humid. Plan on widespread high temperatures well into the 80s with some 90-degree readings possible in portions of the west and northern U.P. on Sunday.
