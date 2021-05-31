Plan on a Warmer Day Tuesday

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: low to mid 70s, but cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Sun, then some clouds, chance of some showers

Highs: mainly 70s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of some pop-up scattered afternoon showers

Highs: 70s to 80, cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm

Highs: around 80, cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

The first weekend of June 2021 looks very warm and increasingly humid. Plan on widespread high temperatures well into the 80s with some 90-degree readings possible in portions of the west and northern U.P. on Sunday.

