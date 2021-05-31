Oneida County Sheriff’s Office sergeant dies in weekend ATV crash in Iron County, Wis.

IRON COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - An Oneida County, Wisconsin sheriff’s sergeant died in an ATV crash in northern Wisconsin over the weekend.

Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office died following the crash in the Town of Oma in Iron County, Wis. on Saturday.

According to the Iron County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office, the ATV crash on Trail 17 at Riverside Drive in the Town of Oma was called in at about 7:55 p.m. May 29. CPR and other life-saving efforts were in progress when deputies arrived 7 minutes later.

Iron County Sheriff Pail Samardich said the man on the ATV, later identified as Keelin, was traveling north and appeared to hit an object with his ATV. He was then ejected from the ATV and hit a tree. The sheriff said that although Keelin was traveling in a group, none of the other riders witnessed the crash.

Keelin was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Ironwood, Mich. where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Sergeant Keelin, of Hazelhurst, Wis., was identified as the crash victim.

“We ask for understanding and privacy for the family, partners, and friends who are grieving,” that sheriff’s office said in a post Sunday. “Thank you to all those who have reached out to support our personnel.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sergeant Keelin and our brothers and sisters of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Beacon Ambulance, the Wisconsin DNR, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Gogebic-Iron Victim Services assisted Iron County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office with the crash scene medical treatment and investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.