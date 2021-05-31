Negaunee’s Will Luke prepares for UP Boys Tennis Finals

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Boys Tennis Finals are this Wednesday, and Negaunee’s Will Luke is entering as the favorite.

Luke has been without a doubt, the best in the Upper Peninsula all season, finding a lot of individual success at meets. Here’s what he had to say on Monday about how he was managing that pressure, how he’s been preparing, and ask him what a win would mean for him.

“I’ve just got to go in like I’ve gone into every tennis match this year, just play my game, I don’t want to beat myself,” said Luke. “I got to keep the ball in, keep it deep, and do what I’ve done all year. Throughout the summer, I’ve really just been working on making my ground strokes better than they have been before, mentally, staying strong. It would be huge to win it individually, and it’d be even better to win it as a team, because we got a lot of underclassmen on this team, so it would be great to show them the tradition of Negaunee tennis.”

The UP Finals begin 10 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, in Negaunee.

