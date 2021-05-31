Advertisement

Negaunee’s Will Luke prepares for UP Boys Tennis Finals

Negaunee's Will Luke during a home meet.
Negaunee's Will Luke during a home meet.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Boys Tennis Finals are this Wednesday, and Negaunee’s Will Luke is entering as the favorite.

Luke has been without a doubt, the best in the Upper Peninsula all season, finding a lot of individual success at meets. Here’s what he had to say on Monday about how he was managing that pressure, how he’s been preparing, and ask him what a win would mean for him.

“I’ve just got to go in like I’ve gone into every tennis match this year, just play my game, I don’t want to beat myself,” said Luke. “I got to keep the ball in, keep it deep, and do what I’ve done all year. Throughout the summer, I’ve really just been working on making my ground strokes better than they have been before, mentally, staying strong. It would be huge to win it individually, and it’d be even better to win it as a team, because we got a lot of underclassmen on this team, so it would be great to show them the tradition of Negaunee tennis.”

The UP Finals begin 10 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, in Negaunee.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brigadoon Cottage catches on fire
UPDATE: Cottage on Mackinac Island catches on fire
Brush fire in Ishpeming Township
High fire danger: Brush fire burns half an acre in Ishpeming Township
1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood High School athletics moving to the Copper Mountain Conference
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, García HR, Brewer blank Nats