Marquette gym hosts Murph challenge for Memorial Day

The Murph Challenge in Marquette
The Murph Challenge in Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some are observing the Memorial holiday with parades, some with ceremonies but a Marquette group is doing it through a fitness challenge.

Blackfly Crossfit in Marquette hosted the “Murph challenge.” Gyms across the country participate in the event on Memorial Day.

Each person has to start by running one mile, then complete 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, then finish it off with another mile.

The challenge is done in honor of fallen soldier, Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed in combat.

“It’s suppose to be a particularly rigorous workout so that we can sort of experience the, I guess, hardship that our soldiers face overseas.”

He says the challenge usually takes anywhere between 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

