Marquette families and veterans observe Memorial Day with special meaning

Woman visits husbands grave on Memorial Day
Woman visits husbands grave on Memorial Day(WLUC)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the country observes Memorial Day, this holiday holds a special place in the lives of those who’ve served and their families.

A rifle salute echoed throughout Holy Cross Cemetery in Marquette as a tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

“Freedom is not free,” American Legion Post 44 member Tom Ranta said. “It cost the men and women their lives.”

American Legion Post 44 hosts a Memorial Day ceremony every year.

The members of the organization served for the country themselves. So, this day has a personal meaning.

“You’re proud, you’re fearless,” Ranta said. “Whatever they tell you to do, you’re going to do. So it was an honor.”

As a country we set aside this day to recognize all of the fallen soldiers, but for those who lost a loved one, everyday is Memorial Day.

“It’s funny I stand above where he’s buried and I kind of put myself down there and give him a hug,” Susan Gleeson-Anderson said.

She visits her husband’s grave at least once a week.

“I come out,” she said. “Check on things. Water the plants.”

She lost him to cancer almost 26 years ago.

“I realized how brave he was when he did die,” Gleeson-Anderson said. “I was with him when he died and I was glad to be there.”

He served in the Airforce for about 6 years and was based in K.I. Sawyer where they met.

“His first words to me were,” Gleeson-Anderson said. “‘Do blondes have more fun?’ and I said, ‘Well I don’t know if they have more fun but they have fun.’”

She said days like Memorial Day are special when groups like the American Legion and others across the U.S. honor the lives together.

“Our job with the American Legion, the VFW and all the other military organizations is to never forget them,” Ranta said.

Gleeson-Anderson leaves these words with her husband ‘til this day.

“We miss you. We love you and you left too soon.”

