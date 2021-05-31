Ironwood High School athletics moving to the Copper Mountain Conference

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood Red Devils are switching conferences next academic year.

The Red Devils are leaving the Wisconsin Indianhead Conference and joining the Copper Mountain Conference in Michigan. This applies to every sport, except for football, a sport that Ironwood co-opts with other teams to make the Gogebic Miners.

The move is one that will help Ironwood come playoff time, giving the Red Devils a lot more interactions with Michigan teams in the regular season that they will see in the post season.

“We’ll be playing more of the Michigan teams, getting used to them, playing against them more,” said Adam Mackey, head coach for the Red Devils baseball and boys basketball teams. “Most of these kids know each other already from playing AAU ball, or summer ball, so I think it’s just a great fit to be back in a Michigan conference.”

Travel for Ironwood teams stays similar, since most of their Michigan opponents are nearby like their Wisconsin opponents were.

