Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering complaint in Calumet Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, an unoccupied summer camp (home) on Lakeshore Drive was broken into. The suspect or suspects broke into the residence by breaking through the front door window.

Many items were stolen, including several long guns, one pistol, fishing poles and tackle, a compound bow and arrows, about 30 pounds of agates, a stainless steel maritime wall clock and old coins.

The sheriff’s office says the home was broken into between the hours of 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30, until when the owner returned on Monday, May 31. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.