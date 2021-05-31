Hancock American Legion honors lost veterans

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - To honor its lost veterans, the American Legion of Hancock put on a ten-stop tour of Houghton County - paying respects along the way.

“Everybody wonders about memorial day, they thank a vet but it’s really about those that have passed. It’s not about veterans it’s about those that served and died for us,” said Jim Peterson, the Hancock American Legion public affairs officer.

“It’s really about the most important sacrifice, which is when you give it all. Veteran’s day is for those of us that are left, and this is for those of us who have gone already,” he added.

There was a three rifle volley and a flag raising at each stop on the legion’s Memorial Day tour.

“They need to be recognized and remembered because, having them, do what they did, is why we’re here,” said Carole Ahola, who has a veteran family and attended the ceremony.

Peterson said the public’s support today meant everything.

“A girlfriend of a member that passed away, when the bugle sounded for the first time today, I saw her just lose it,” said Peterson. “And it is emotional when we remember those who have gone. Whether it be dozens of years or just a few years back.”

“We hope they know they will always be remembered,” said Ahola. “It’s just... we will never forget them [and] this is one way of showing them that.”

“It’s great to see how many people bring their children out,” said Peterson. “So that they can actually understand and explain to them what sacrifice is all about. Serving your country, and hopefully not have to serve it with the ultimate sacrifice. But when they do, honor them. It is very important.”

Important today - and every day.

