Group in Marquette provides free lunches on Memorial Day

Members of the group giving a free hotdog lunch to people at the Presque Isle Pavilion
Members of the group giving a free hotdog lunch to people at the Presque Isle Pavilion
By Jerry Tudor
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Marquette residents came together Monday afternoon to offer a free lunch for the community. The group is made up of friends who are active in the community in a variety of ways. They cooked hundreds of hotdogs at the Presque Isle Pavilion around noon.

Packed alongside chips, a bottle of water and a cookie, the lunches were handed out to those who scheduled a pick-up time or to some people passing by.

“This is a great opportunity to once again start reconnecting with people, we’ve had people drive by from Texas, Mississippi and we stop them and offer them a free meal and we couldn’t do that a year ago and now we can so it’s really exciting and it’s been a long year and it’s great to be here with all of our friends again,” said Organizer T. Hamari.

The meal was paid for by the group of friends. They said they just wanted to get people outside, reconnecting and have them enjoy a free meal.

