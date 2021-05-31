Forest Park School celebrates the Class of 2021

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the end of an academic year like no other. High schoolers are moving on to the next phase of their lives as graduations return.

Tears were shed on Sunday at Forest Park School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony.

“It’s been a really rough time with everything going on, but we did it and I’m just really proud of everyone,” said Salutatorian Amya Johnson.

After a year uncertainty, the 24 graduating seniors were handed their diplomas.

“I think there were so many unknowns and now to looks back and see all the things we overcame and how well all the students just handled it and how well our staff and the whole community really handled it and did what we needed to do to keep our doors open,” K-12 Principle Jackie Giuliani said.

Valedictorian Lea LaChapelle said it has been one of the most challenging years, but her class didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of senior celebrations.

“This past year, it was kind of rough, but we didn’t think of it that way. It wasn’t super hard at the time but looking back I’m really proud to see how far we’ve come. We’re here and we did it. We missed out on a lot, but it didn’t really phase us,” LaChapelle said.

And while Sunday’s celebration was to honor the Class of 2021, each graduate honored two individuals who helped guide and support them through their high school with a carnation.

As for what’s next, Forest Park’s newest alumni are looking forward to entering the workforce, attending college, and joining the military.

