Advertisement

Downtown Escanaba water fountain rededicated

The fountain was repaired and restored the past few months.
Mayor Marc Tall and Scott Czasak (Escanaba DDA Director) standing in front of downtown...
Mayor Marc Tall and Scott Czasak (Escanaba DDA Director) standing in front of downtown Escanaba's water fountain.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The downtown Escanaba water fountain was rededicated Monday morning to all our veterans.

During the ceremony, Mayor Marc Tall spoke on the history of downtown Escanaba’s water fountain. The fountain was originally dedicated in 1961, but as problems with the fountain arose it was covered with bushes. Downtown Escanaba put in months of work to repair and restore the fountain.

“Today we had the fountain repaired and ready to go and so we wanted to rededicate this to our citizens on this special day of Memorial Day, remembering those who have fallen for our country,” said Tyler DuBord, council member for the City of Escanaba.

The Escanaba City Band was also at the ceremony playing music before and after the rededication.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brigadoon Cottage catches on fire
UPDATE: Cottage on Mackinac Island catches on fire
1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
Brush fire in Ishpeming Township
High fire danger: Brush fire burns half an acre in Ishpeming Township
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Studio Dance Arts in Marquette Township
Studio Dance Arts preparing for year-end recital this weekend
One of the baseball fields in the north Marquette complex being named in honor of John 'Jack'...
Memorial service planned for pillar of Marquette baseball community
Members of the group giving a free hotdog lunch to people at the Presque Isle Pavilion
Group in Marquette provides free lunches on Memorial Day
Police lights graphic.
Houghton County Sheriff’s Office investigating Calumet Township break-in