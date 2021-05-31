Downtown Escanaba water fountain rededicated

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The downtown Escanaba water fountain was rededicated Monday morning to all our veterans.

During the ceremony, Mayor Marc Tall spoke on the history of downtown Escanaba’s water fountain. The fountain was originally dedicated in 1961, but as problems with the fountain arose it was covered with bushes. Downtown Escanaba put in months of work to repair and restore the fountain.

“Today we had the fountain repaired and ready to go and so we wanted to rededicate this to our citizens on this special day of Memorial Day, remembering those who have fallen for our country,” said Tyler DuBord, council member for the City of Escanaba.

The Escanaba City Band was also at the ceremony playing music before and after the rededication.

