Ceremony to commemorate The Samuel Costello Memorial Highway
Samuel Costello volunteered to join The U.S. Air Force in 1949.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, in recognition of Memorial day, The Stephenson VA is holding a ceremony commemorating The Samuel Costello Memorial Highway.
A portion of US 41 is being dedicated in honor of the Menominee man killed in The Korean War.
The VA will tour a number of cemeteries this morning and have a program around noon. Samuel Costello volunteered to join The U.S. Air Force in 1949.
He died in a plane crash on December 19, 1950.
Senator McBroom and Rep Beau LaFave will beat the ceremony to show support.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.