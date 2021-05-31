Ceremony to commemorate The Samuel Costello Memorial Highway

MEMOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, in recognition of Memorial day, The Stephenson VA is holding a ceremony commemorating The Samuel Costello Memorial Highway.

A portion of US 41 is being dedicated in honor of the Menominee man killed in The Korean War.

The VA will tour a number of cemeteries this morning and have a program around noon. Samuel Costello volunteered to join The U.S. Air Force in 1949.

He died in a plane crash on December 19, 1950.

Senator McBroom and Rep Beau LaFave will beat the ceremony to show support.

