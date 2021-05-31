Campers kick off Memorial Day weekend at Bewabic State Park

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Campsites across the U.P. are seeing record numbers this year, and many campers are starting off season just in time to observe Memorial Day.

At Bewabic State Park in Crystal Falls, nearly every site is filled with a tent or camper.

People of all ages traveled to the campgrounds from across Michigan and Wisconsin to enjoy the holiday weekend, and even the youngest campers are just happy to be out.

“It’s really nice because at school we just sit for like 7 hours straight so all day we’ve been playing kickball, baseball, and t-ball and it’s been really fun,” said Charlotte Maloney, a camper visiting from Gladstone.

Camping reservations across the U.P. are filling up quickly and campers are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible to guarantee a spot.

