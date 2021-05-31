Advertisement

Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, right, is congratulated by Manny Pina, left, after hitting a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, right, is congratulated by Manny Pina, left, after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brigadoon Cottage catches on fire
UPDATE: Cottage on Mackinac Island catches on fire
1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash
Brush fire in Ishpeming Township
High fire danger: Brush fire burns half an acre in Ishpeming Township
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
Ironwood Red Devils logo
Ironwood High School athletics moving to the Copper Mountain Conference
Negaunee's Will Luke during a home meet.
Negaunee’s Will Luke prepares for UP Boys Tennis Finals
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time