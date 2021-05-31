A Shower and Thunderstorm Threat Memorial Day
With Gradual Warming Expected the Rest of the Week
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of showers developing late morning and early afternoon west, spreading into central and eastern sections in the afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms, the shower activity will be diminishing in the evening
Highs: mainly 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60s to around 70, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers central and east
Highs: 70s
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer
Highs: 70s to around 80, cooler especially near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Plan on the warmest weather so far this season for the end of the week through the weekend. It is possible some locations could hit 90 degrees on Sunday.
