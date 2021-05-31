A Shower and Thunderstorm Threat Memorial Day

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of showers developing late morning and early afternoon west, spreading into central and eastern sections in the afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms, the shower activity will be diminishing in the evening

Highs: mainly 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s to around 70, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, chance of scattered afternoon showers central and east

Highs: 70s

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 70s to around 80, cooler especially near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Plan on the warmest weather so far this season for the end of the week through the weekend. It is possible some locations could hit 90 degrees on Sunday.

