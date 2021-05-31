Advertisement

1 hospitalized after western Marquette County crash

(WCAX)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is in critical condition after a single-car crash early Monday morning in western Marquette County.

The Michigan State Police say troopers responded to Greenwood Reservoir Rd. around 2:00 a.m.

Troopers say one person was thrown from the car. They are in the hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated when more details become available.

