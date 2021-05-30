Advertisement

Woodruff outpitches Scherzer, García HR, Brewer blank Nats

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
May. 30, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0. The Brewers won their fourth in a row. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Scherzer also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. He’s hit seven home runs this month.

