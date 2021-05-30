Advertisement

Skubal leads Tigers to 6-2 win, rare sweep of Yankees

Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes (22) high fives teammate Zack Short after they both scored on...
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes (22) high fives teammate Zack Short after they both scored on Willi Castro's double during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Detroit (AP) — Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat New York 6-2 for their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years. New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead. Gary Sánchez made a baserunning blunder as the Yankees tried to rally in the eighth, jogging to second and getting thrown out.

