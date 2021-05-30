New gift shop opens in Big Bay

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Bay now has a new destination to grab souvenirs whenever you’re in the area.

Independence Trading Company celebrated its grand opening Sunday.

The owner, Kristin Demay, first started her business by making and selling hair bows on Etsy, a website for small businesses.

She, then, opened a gift shop in her and her husband’s motel nearby, but outgrew business there within a year.

Now she’s in a space to call her own selling clothes, accessories, candy and more.

“It’s something that Big Bay has definitely been missing,” Demay said. “We had a gift shop and they had closed down a few years ago. So, we’ve really been without anything in the area like this.”

The shop is located at 302 Bensinger Road.

Demay said hours will vary for the next couples while adjusting to the opening.

