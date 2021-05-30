High fire danger: Brush fire burns half an acre in Ishpeming Township

ISHPEMING TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR is warning the public of high fire danger after a brush fire erupted in Ishpeming Township Saturday evening.

According to the DNR, the fire spread half an acre along County Road GGG and North Camp Road.

A mixture of pines and hardwood were burned in the process.

Two camp structures were threatened but there are no reported injuries.

The fire was contained around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The DNR is not issuing any burn permits at this time. They also say to be alert of dry conditions while camping during the Memorial Day weekend.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.

Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Negaunee Township Fire Department, Negaunee City Fire Department and Marquette County Central Dispatch also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.