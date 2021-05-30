Advertisement

Frosty Sunday start in some areas, then mild in the afternoon with increasing cloudiness

Slight chance of p.m. light rain showers in the afternoon -- but fire danger risk remains HIGH.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
High pressure situated over Lake Superior keeps conditions mostly clear and dry in the Upper Peninsula ahead of a developing frontal system approaching from Minnesota. The mostly clear sky condition will lead to overnight cooling and produce patchy frost potential in the Central U.P. -- especially the inland areas. Increasing cloudiness occurs from west-to-east Sunday, with a chance of light rain showers in the afternoon and evening (ahead of the approaching front). Despite the light rain chances, dry conditions look to hold Sunday. Factor in fairly gusty winds, and this keeps the fire danger risk high in the region -- take caution with any outdoor burning including campfires and grilling.

The frontal system enters the Western U.P. on Monday, Memorial Day and it brings increased moisture from the Central Plains to the U.P. -- producing rain showers and also chances for thunderstorms especially as the front progresses west through east in the U.P. during afternoon heating time. Conditions look to improve late Monday night as evening cooling begins and the cold front exits the region.

The next rain chances occur Thursday with a Canadian Prairies-based system, and following the system’s exit, the jet stream migrates north of the U.P. allowing for a warming trend that brings summertime like temperatures to the region next weekend.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance of light rain showers; mild and breezy with winds mainly from the south gusting to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70 (warmest south central)

Monday, Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

