UPDATE: Cottage on Mackinac Island catches on fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - one family is left to pick up the pieces after their historic cottage catches on fire on Mackinac Island Sunday.

According to the Mackinac Island Fire Department Chief, Jason St. Onge, their units arrived at the home located on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Videos and photos taken by multiple witnesses show the Brigadoon cottage engulfed in heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor.

The fire chief says the fire was contained by 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said the Mackinac Island Fire Department recovered as much property as possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the fire department is ruling out any suspicious activity.

The Mackinac Island police chief called the incident a “tragedy” and said they’re doing their best to accommodate the family who was home at the time.

There are no reported injuries.

Below is a Facebook post from “Haunts of Mackinac” about the incident:

We have a great loss on the island today. Brigadoon has caught fire and looks pretty bad. So far everyone is safe and the surrounding structures look like they will be good. Keep everyone posted. Posted by Haunts of Mackinac on Sunday, May 30, 2021

