‘Save the Vista’: Volunteers needed to sort donated cans and bottles

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Donated cans and bottles supporting The Vista Theater are climbing to the ceiling -- and the Board seeks your help to get them sorted and cashed in.

Vista Theater Board and Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) Vice President Diane Darlington said they’ve received over 250-thousand cans and bottles.

They’re looking for help on weekends to sort the brands together in order to get the full cash refund.

A little bit of time making a big difference as the donated cans and bottles continue to pour in.

“Sometimes it’s a little slimy inside the bag, so we always have to wear our gloves. And for those who aren’t vaccinated, you have to wear your mask. A big thank you to all our volunteers that have helped us in the past. And they’re always welcome to come back -- all the time!” Darlington said.

The Vista Board of Directors thank the more than 100 volunteers, participating grocery stores and distributors in Marquette County who have helped since the “Yes We Can Drive” Can-a-thon kicked off last October.

Darlington added that sorting will go on as they continue to receive large donations of returnable cans and bottles.

Sorting takes place inside the theater’s annex building and outside as the weather permits.

Volunteer opportunities are on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. (ET).

Sign up to volunteer HERE.

Donations in support of repairing and renovating The Vista Theater can be made HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.