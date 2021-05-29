PIXEL Bath, Body, & Boutique holds grand opening

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was the grand opening for PIXEL Bath, Body, & Boutique in Crystal Falls.

The store cashed in its first sales after undergoing renovations for the past few years.

Items sold include handcrafted and environmentally friendly soaps, hand sanitizers and moisturizers. Pixel even has clothing and shoes for all genders.

Every paying customer was entered into a raffle for a chance to win some prizes from the store.

The opening was delayed last year because of COVID-19. But, owner Niki Schiavo is now happy to finally see customers through the door.

“We’ve had a wonderful online presence that helped us throughout the pandemic,” she said. “Soap and hand sanitizer just soared last year for us. We really wanted to bring our community together and have another business here that people could shop at with their families.”

This summer, PIXEL is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

