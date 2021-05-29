Advertisement

Peralta 1st CG in majors, Brews top Nats to open twinbill

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. The Brewers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. Peralta allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues. Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit.
Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.
President’s 2022 proposed budget includes $595M for US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District
Gavel and money graphic.
Downstate lawyer fined, faces possible discipline after finger gesture
Remnants of the fire on 5th St. in Calumet are seen on May 27, 2021.
1 week later, downtown Calumet fire investigation continues

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Turnbull, Schoop lead Tigers to 6-1 win over Yankees
Fans sit in the stands as rain delayed the start of the final practice session for the...
Buzzing again: Indy 500 is biggest sports event of pandemic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13)...
Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2