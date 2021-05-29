Peralta 1st CG in majors, Brews top Nats to open twinbill
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. Peralta allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues. Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs.
