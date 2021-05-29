Motorcyclists gather for 17th annual Veteran Tribute Ride

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Day Weekend is about paying tribute to those who have served this nation.

That is what dozens of motorcyclists did in Iron Mountain on Saturday, as over 200 bikes drove about 100 miles around the Upper Peninsula for the 17th annual Veteran Tribute Ride. The event committee’s secretary, Gregory Blahnik, says it also supports American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and other groups.

“The money we raise,” said Blahnik, “we’ll donate to those various veterans organizations.”

One by one, biker groups and veterans revved it up and journeyed down US-2, where they made a stop at the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center to see Community Living Center patients. There were also former members of the armed forces from Florence, Wisconsin who witnessed the bikes leave riverside auto.

“It’s amazing to see their patriotism and so many of them come out to support all of the veterans groups,” said Aaron Volling, the commander of VFW Post 3635 in Florence.

As bikers pay tribute to the military veterans who have served our country, one longtime participant, Jeanie Jokinen, says this event is personal. She and her husband ride for their son, who served in Iraq between 2007 and 2008.

“Our son is a wounded soldier,” Jokinen stated. “It makes us heal inside to be working with all of these wonderful people.”

Blahnik has this message for those who fought for the country and its freedoms.

“Thank you for what they do,” he said. “Thank you for what we’ve done. A lot of us are veterans ourselves in this organization.”

For the motorcyclists, their thanks could be heard for miles.

