Marquette community celebrates spring gardening with 6th annual plant swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community added some new greenery to their home décor and gardens this weekend.

The 6th annual plant swap was held at Woodlands Church in Marquette from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

It was open for free to anyone who wanted to take or leave plants.

Available plants included tomatoes, lettuce, marigolds, and other sorts of flowers.

The event organizers included Queen City Seed Library, Transition Marquette County, Marquette Growth, and Let’s Grow K.I.

“Over the years we have grown any number of friends from having done these plant swaps,” says event organizer Steve Finley. “So it is a blast to see all of the people that we do know and just to see how everybody loves to share, and the whole idea is how do we help a community grow food?”

Any plants left over after the event were donated to local community gardens.

