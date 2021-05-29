Advertisement

Marquette community celebrates spring gardening with 6th annual plant swap

Available plants included tomatoes, lettuce, marigolds, and other sorts of flowers.
Many gardeners gathered at the plant swap today at Woodlands Church in Marquette.
Many gardeners gathered at the plant swap today at Woodlands Church in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community added some new greenery to their home décor and gardens this weekend.

The 6th annual plant swap was held at Woodlands Church in Marquette from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

It was open for free to anyone who wanted to take or leave plants.

Available plants included tomatoes, lettuce, marigolds, and other sorts of flowers.

The event organizers included Queen City Seed Library, Transition Marquette County, Marquette Growth, and Let’s Grow K.I.

“Over the years we have grown any number of friends from having done these plant swaps,” says event organizer Steve Finley. “So it is a blast to see all of the people that we do know and just to see how everybody loves to share, and the whole idea is how do we help a community grow food?”

Any plants left over after the event were donated to local community gardens.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire
Photo of Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit.
Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Remnants of the fire on 5th St. in Calumet are seen on May 27, 2021.
1 week later, downtown Calumet fire investigation continues
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured after rear-ending semi on M-553 in Marquette County

Latest News

WLUC File Photo
Mackinac Island to hold Memorial Day observance
Travel during Memorial Day Weekend
People feeling ‘safer’ to travel for holiday weekend amid vaccine distributions
Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme
Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend
Large numbers expected at some of the U.P.'s parks during Memorial Day Weekend
Large numbers expected at U.P. parks for Memorial Day Weekend