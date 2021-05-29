Marquette brewery updates outdoor spacing to welcome summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette brewery is kicking off the summer with some new features, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. now has doubled the size of their patio.

They will also have food trucks every Thursday, Friday, Saturday. As an exception for the holiday weekend, they will have a food truck on Sunday, May 30, too.

Masks are optional for vaccinated guest but are still required for non-vaccinated people.

The owner, Andrea Pernsteiner, said she is already seeing a lot of tourists stopping by and hopes for a summer similar to pre-pandemic times.

“We’re looking forward to a really fun summer here,” Pernsteiner said. “We’re very optimistic that if everyone does their part that we’re all going to be safe for the entire summer and not have to deal with the restrictions that we had in the last year.”

The brewery is still practicing social distancing for the time being.

