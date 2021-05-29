Advertisement

Mackinac Island to hold Memorial Day observance

The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday behind the fort and continue to the Post Cemetery.
WLUC File Photo
WLUC File Photo (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - A Memorial Day observance will be held at Fort Mackinac on Mackinac Island.

The ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday behind the fort and continue to the Post Cemetery. Military drums will be muffled as costumed interpreters lead attendees to the cemetery.

A rifle salute will be followed by a bugler playing ``Taps.’'

A wreath will be laid on the grave of Capt. Edwin Sellers, who was commissioned second lieutenant, 10th Infantry, during the Civil War.

Mackinac State Historic Parks Director Emeritus Phil Porter researched the 1880s and learned that Fort Mackinac soldiers halted service for the first time in 1883 when Sellers suspended duty and held a Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, ceremony.

