Buzzing again: Indy 500 is biggest sports event of pandemic

Fans sit in the stands as rain delayed the start of the final practice session for the...
Fans sit in the stands as rain delayed the start of the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 28, 2021. Seats are marked "Do Not Use" to encourage social distancing. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will open its gates to 135,000 spectators on Sunday for the largest sports event since the start of the pandemic. Its about 40% of attendance and leaves 100,000 empty seats in the permanent grandstands. Scott Dixon will start from the pole alongside two of IndyCar’s rising stars. Colton Herta is a 21-year-old budding American star and Rinus Veekay at 20 is IndyCar’s most recent winner. The race includes nine former Indy 500 winners but a changing of the guard toward younger drivers has made a new winner a real possibility.

