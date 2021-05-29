Buzzing again: Indy 500 is biggest sports event of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will open its gates to 135,000 spectators on Sunday for the largest sports event since the start of the pandemic. Its about 40% of attendance and leaves 100,000 empty seats in the permanent grandstands. Scott Dixon will start from the pole alongside two of IndyCar’s rising stars. Colton Herta is a 21-year-old budding American star and Rinus Veekay at 20 is IndyCar’s most recent winner. The race includes nine former Indy 500 winners but a changing of the guard toward younger drivers has made a new winner a real possibility.

