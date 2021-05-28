Woman hurt after hitting powerline pole in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver is expected to survive after hitting a powerline pole in Marquette Township.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Marquette County Road 492 near Lake Enchantment Drive.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a woman drove off the right side of the road, hit the pole and severed it.

An off-duty deputy was first to help at the scene. She was taken to the UP Health System-Marquette.

Her injuries are not life threatening. The crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.