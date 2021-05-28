Advertisement

Woman hurt after hitting powerline pole in Marquette Township

The crash remains under investigation.
A car crash victim was not forthcoming in details on a cut that was not related to the crash....
A car crash victim was not forthcoming in details on a cut that was not related to the crash. (Source: MGNOnline)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A driver is expected to survive after hitting a powerline pole in Marquette Township.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Marquette County Road 492 near Lake Enchantment Drive.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a woman drove off the right side of the road, hit the pole and severed it.

An off-duty deputy was first to help at the scene. She was taken to the UP Health System-Marquette.

Her injuries are not life threatening. The crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured after rear-ending semi on M-553 in Marquette County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire

Latest News

Travel during Memorial Day Weekend
People feeling ‘safer’ to travel for holiday weekend amid vaccine distributions
Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme
Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend
Large numbers expected at some of the U.P.'s parks during Memorial Day Weekend
Large numbers expected at U.P. parks for Memorial Day Weekend
FILE. Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.
President’s 2022 proposed budget includes $595M for US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District
Photo of Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit.
Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking