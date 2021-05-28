Advertisement

Whitmer’s campaign will pay for Florida flight to see dad

Whitmer
Whitmer(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign - not a nonprofit fund - will pay for her flights to and from Florida, where she visited her elderly, ailing father in March.

The disclosure Thursday came in a letter to a Republican lawmaker who had asked questions about the trip, which has been scrutinized by the GOP.

A lawyer for the governor’s campaign and the fund said he learned from PVS Chemicals, which supplied the private jet, that it could not accept the $27,000 payment except from a candidate committee because it is not authorized to operate charter flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured after rear-ending semi on M-553 in Marquette County
FILE. Marquette Township Fire Department truck as seen in Jan. 2021.
UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire

Latest News

Travel during Memorial Day Weekend
People feeling ‘safer’ to travel for holiday weekend amid vaccine distributions
Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme
Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend
Large numbers expected at some of the U.P.'s parks during Memorial Day Weekend
Large numbers expected at U.P. parks for Memorial Day Weekend
FILE. Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.
President’s 2022 proposed budget includes $595M for US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District
Photo of Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit.
Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking