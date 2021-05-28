Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride to hold ‘Ride with Pride’ event next month

By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In place of Pride Fest 2021, Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride is holding a COVID-19 friendly event.

Ride with Pride will be held on Saturday, June 26, beginning at the Northern Michigan University PEIF parking lot at 4:00 p.m. Those who join will promenade around the city of Marquette.

U.P. Pride encourages participants to dress themselves, cars, and bikes in the most loud and proud Pride gear. If you are not able to ride along, help cheer participants along on at various checkpoints.

“We look forward to coming together as a community to celebrate Pride Month!” U.P. Pride said in its release.

For more information, check out the event on U.P. Rainbow Pride’s Facebook page or website. If you have any questions, please send an email to uprainbowpride@gmail.com.

U.P. Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based out of Marquette, Michigan. Our main goals include providing resources and hosting local LGBT-friendly activities and events.

