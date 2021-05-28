Advertisement

Uncle Ducky Outdoors honored for strong business, looks forward to upcoming summer season

Uncle Ducky Outdoors provides day trip adventures and vacation packages in Alger County.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known U.P. outdoor recreation company is being honored for a significant impact to the community and a successful year.

Uncle Ducky Outdoors provides day trip adventures and vacation packages in Alger County. The business offers a place to explore Upper Michigan’s natural beauty.

Greg Scott, the general manager for the company, said he’s focused on making each experience one-of-a-kind.

“It’s the outdoor environment, you know, it’s Pictured Rocks and the sandstone cliffs, and Lake Superior, and Grand Island,” said Scott.

Scott said he thinks the pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise for Uncle Ducky’s because as soon as restrictions for outdoor activities were lifted last spring, tourists flooded in.

“It was all of a sudden, just a rush of people. We were going 100% from that point on, for the entire summer,” he said.

Because of that, Uncle Ducky’s made the list of top 50 companies to watch in Michigan, out of 559 other businesses. Uncle Ducky’s was also named one of 12, Best Small Businesses presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. MCSB is a nonprofit organization that provides resources to help small businesses grow.

Scott says the recognition is all thanks to nearly 100 employees that make the tours possible.

“It shows the dedication of our staff, and all the hard work they put in,” he explained.

The business offers everything from camping, to fully furnished yurts, as well as kayak tours that will lead you to multiple waterfalls and historic lighthouses.

“Putting a schedule in place allowed us to take more people, and now we can do 450 people per day, just in the kayaks,” explained the GM.

Scott says it wasn’t always that way, as Uncle Ducky’s was originally a fishing charter business, but over the last 10 years, he has worked to show more people the beauty of the U.P. and the full outdoor experience, continues to take off.

“The outdoor industry alone, just saw a huge increase, because people wanted to be outdoors, and they wanted to have their space,” said Scott.

If you want to book with Uncle Ducky’s, make sure to do it as soon as possible because excursions fill up fast.

You can call 906-387-1695 for more information, or click here.

