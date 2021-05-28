Three NMU Greco-Roman Wrestlers make U23 World Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University National Training Site Greco-Roman wrestlers Benji Peak, Alston Nutter and David Stepanian topped the podium at the U23 Nationals yesterday in Lincoln, Nebraska. All three earned a spot on USA Wrestling’s U23 World Team and will compete in Belgrade, Serbia this November.

Competing at 72 kg, Peak was awarded the tournament’s outstanding wrestler honors for outscoring his opponents 43-1. In his best-of-three final, Peak faced 2019 World Team member Lenny Merkin and earned back-to-back victories with a first period pin and a 10-1 technical fall.

Making his third age-group World Team was Alston Nutter. The 2019 Junior World bronze medalist earned 9-6 and 8-5 wins over Jaden Enriquez to punch his ticket to Serbia at 67 kg.

At 63 kg, Stepanian picked up 5-2 and 8-3 victories over 2020 Senior National finalist Mosha Schwartz.

Head coach Andy Bisek was pleased with his team’s eleven top-eight finishes.

“The team wrestled well,” said Bisek. “They faced tough opponents and made great in-match adjustments to secure their spots.”

UWW U23 National Championship Results60kg Rafaele Masi, Eighth Place72kg Benji Peak, First Place63kg David Stepanian, First Place67kg Alston Nutter, First Place67kg Lydell Canady, Fifth Place67kg Nick Leonetti, Eighth Place77kg Brody Olson, Sixth Place77kg Julian Beltran, Eighth Place82kg DM Hallett, Eighth Place97kg Keaton Fanning, Fourth Place82kg George Sikes, Second Place

Best-of-three Finals Results

63 kg – David Stepanian (NMU/NYAC) over Mosha Schwartz (Northern Colorado WC), 2 matches to 0Match 1: Stepanian dec Schwartz, 5-2Match 2: Stepanian dec Schwartz, 8-3

67 kg – Alston Nutter (NMU/Sunkist Kids) over Jaden Enriquez (Michigan WC), 2 matches to 0Match 1: Nutter dec Enriquez, 9-6Match 2: Nutter dec Enriquez, 8-5

72 kg: Benji Peak (NMU/Sunkist Kids) over Lenny Merkin (NYAC), 2 matches to 0Match 1: Peak FALL Merkin, 1:00Match 2: Peak tech Merkin, 10-1

