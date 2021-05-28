Advertisement

Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend

By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the Gulf of Mexico heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks and other large marine species, Breton and Hirtle pinged off the South Carolina coast Friday morning while Rose arrived a day earlier.

Breton is a 13′3″ white male shark weighing over 1,400 pounds. It is the first shark tagged during OCEARCH’s “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020” and is named for the people of Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

Hirtle, a 10′9″ white male shark, was also tagged during the expedition and was named after Hirtle’s Beach, where it was tagged.

Rose also made its way to the Carolina coast after being tagged during “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020.” The female is 10′5″ and was named after Rose Bay not far from where it was tagged.

OCEARCH is showing that white sharks Freya and Gladee are pinging near the Pamlico Sound on the coast of North Carolina.

Like the others pinging off the South Carolina coast, Gladee was tagged during OCEARCH’s “Expedition Nova Scotia 2020.” Freya, however, was tagged during “Expedition Carolinas” in March 2021.

Higher along the eastern coast, you’ll find three other white sharks - Martha, Charlotte and Monomoy - swimming between Long Island and New Jersey.

There are a number of mako sharks pinging in the Gulf of Mexico, three of which are hanging around near the coast of Corpus Christi.

Mako sharks are among the fastest swimming fish in the ocean and are known to make large-scale movements, according to OCEARCH. The tagged mako sharks show scientists about their migration patterns and habitat use in the Gulf.

