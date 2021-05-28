Remembering fallen soldiers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health Systems Hospice wanted to find something unique to remember fallen soldiers. That’s when Gayle DeShambo, an account executive for UP Health Systems Hospice found a poem about coins.

“If we are out at the cemetery and we see a penny sitting at a gravesite that exemplifies to the loved one that somebody stopped by to pay respects,” she said.

Each coin holds a different meaning.

“If there’s a nickel on the stone, that tells us that somebody who was in boot camp with your loved ones stopped by,” said DeShambo. “If there’s a dime, that means somebody who your loved one served with in the military stopped by. Finally, if there’s a quarter, it means that your loved one passed away with the person who stopped by for a visit.”

Volunteers got together Friday morning to put pennies on veteran’s graves at Holy Cross Cemetery. But they weren’t alone.

“Delta County veterans Council along with the Elks 354, came to the holy Cross cemetery and put flags on all veteran’s graves,” said David Wilson, flag chairman for the Delta County Veteran’s Council.

The flags will stay up until Flag Day, June 14. On Memorial Day, Delta County Veteran’s Council will host several services at various cemeteries, ending with a service at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Rest Cemetery.

The first service will be at nine a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery. From there, the group will host a service at Lakeview Cemetery and Ludington Park Memorial. A small service will be hosted on the beach, remembering soldiers and sailors lost at sea. The group will then head to Gardens of Rest Cemetery.

“We’re always accompanied by the Amvets Post 123, they have a gun salute team and we have a bugler,” said Wilson.

The community is welcome, and seating will be provided.

“I don’t think we could ever show enough appreciation for what our military has done for our freedom,” said DeShambo.

