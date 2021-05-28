President’s 2022 proposed budget includes $595M for US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District

DETROIT (WLUC) - The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2022 includes $6.793 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, which is the highest annual budget ever proposed for the Army Corps.

This includes approximately $595 million set aside for Detroit District projects, including $480 million for the New Lock at the Soo Locks facility in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Civil Works budget funds the operations and maintenance program, including Great Lakes federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Detroit District’s area of responsibility across Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. This includes funding for the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, which is a critical infrastructure project for the nation.

”The Detroit Districts budget reflects a strong commitment to the Great Lakes and our region,” said Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Scott Katalenich. “We stand ready to deliver the program and continue improving the region’s infrastructure. Detroit’s robust mission promotes economic growth, quality of life, environmental health and national security.”

The Detroit District will use the $480 million at the Soo to begin construction of the New Lock Chamber, the third and final phase of construction, as well as to manage construction of the Upstream Approach Walls for the New Lock at the Soo.

Of great significance for the region is an additional $500,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a new start project that includes the three Great Lakes districts, Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.

Key projects to receive funding from the $108.88 million in the FY22 operations and maintenance program include:

Ashland Harbor, Wis. - Navigation - $1,020,000

Channels in Lake St. Clair, Mich. - Navigation - $243,000

Charlevoix Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $570,000

Detroit River, Mich. - Navigation - $7,645,000

Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis. - Navigation/Recreation - $6,847,000

Grand Haven Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $3,934,000

Harbor Beach Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,320,000

Holland Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $516,000

Inland Rte/Crooked River Lock, Mich. - Navigation - $52,000

Kawkawlin, Mich. - Flood Risk Management - $570,000

Keweenaw Waterway, Mich. - Navigation/Recreation - $1,279,000

Ludington Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,007,000

Manistee Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $4,111,000

Manistique Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,332,000

Monroe Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,137,000

Muskegon Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,711,000

Ontonagon Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,136,000

Presque Isle Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,505,000

Rouge River, Mich. - Navigation - $1,133,000

Saginaw River, Mich. - Navigation - $3,844,000

Sebewaing River, Mich. - Flood Risk Management - $214,000

South Haven Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $500,000

St. Clair River, Mich. - Navigation - $1,653,000

St. Joseph Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $1,068,000

St. Marys River/Soo Locks, Mich. - Navigation/Hydropower/Recreation - $58,361,000

White Lake Harbor, Mich. - Navigation - $500,000

Notably, the operations and maintenance budget includes funds for beach nourishment at seven harbors throughout Michigan: Grand Haven, Holland, Ludington, Muskegon, South Haven, St. Joseph, and White Lake.

As with each year, most Detroit District navigation projects receive funds reimbursement through the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. This year, the district’s operations and maintenance projects will receive approximately $97.2 million from this account.

The President’s Budget designates a total of $20.1 million for dredging navigation projects including the following locations: Charlevoix Harbor, Detroit River, Grand Haven Harbor, Harbor Beach Harbor, Keweenaw Waterway, Ludington Harbor, Manistee Harbor, Manistique Harbor, Monroe Harbor, Muskegon Harbor, Ontonagon Harbor, Rouge River, Saginaw River, and St. Joseph Harbor in Michigan; Ashland Harbor in Wisconsin; and Duluth-Superior Harbor, in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An additional $570,000 will go towards dredging for flood risk management on the Kawkawlin River in Michigan.

Detroit District will use about $4.1 million to manage and monitor Great Lakes water levels and flows, which includes support to the International Joint Commission mission.

