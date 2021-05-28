People feeling ‘safer’ to travel for holiday weekend amid vaccine distributions

CHOCOLAY TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Weekend marks the first major holiday since vaccine distribution has begun and more and more people are feeling safe enough to travel again.

Lawrence Gilliam and his wife, who are in their 70s, usually like to travel to the U.P. every summer, but have not been able to visit since 2019.

“We’re actually from Florida,” Lawrence Gilliam said. “New Port Richey, FL just north of Tampa and we’re anxious to see our grandkids.”

Now they’re here for their granddaughter’s graduation.

“We haven’t gone anywhere because of this COVID,” Gilliam said. “But now we’re fully vaccinated we’re feeling pretty safe about it. It’s been a pain not seeing our family for two years.”

Although they’re fully vaccinated they still wear their masks in indoor spaces.

“We wear it so that people don’t have to say, ‘Are you fully vaccinated?’”

They’re not the only ones still using face coverings, though. The travel counselor Josh Forrester at the Welcome Center in Marquette said most people choose to wear their masks even though it’s not required for everyone.

“I would say it’s been more than 50 percent have been wearing masks,” Forrester said. “Probably about 60 percent or so have been wearing masks.”

Although, some prefer to take a different route.

Cammi Scott has just relocated to the U.P. from Southern California. He said has not been vaccinated for health reasons and prefers not to wear a mask.

“I don’t wear a mask for a certain reason,” Scott said. “I have asthma.”

Even so, he doesn’t knock any one that prefers to protect themselves with masks.

“If a person feels unsafe and they’re wearing a mask then I would respect them and keep my distance from them,” Scott said. “I wear a mask in stores that ask me to wear a mask.”

Forrester said they are expecting traffic to pick up considerably during the holiday weekend and also throughout the summer.

