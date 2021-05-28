Ottawa National Forest reminds visitors to completely put out campfires

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent warming and drying trend impacting the Great Lakes region, the Ottawa National Forest would like to remind forest visitors to drown, stir and feel their campfire before leaving the fire ring.

Camping and campfires will be part of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. With fire danger conditions above High at this time, vigilance is needed when having a campfire.

One rule of thumb is to Know Before You Go! You can check the current fire danger through the Great Lakes Fires and Fuels website. For all outdoor burning, including campfires, be sure to check the MI-DNR burn permit web-based map prior to lighting any brush or debris piles. And, here are some tips to help keep your fire contained and controlled.

Clear an area up to ten feet in diameter around your fire circle to remove any flammable materials. Be sure that overhead leaves or limbs have clearance and won’t ignite from the campfire’s convective heat. Check for roots in the fire circle as fire can travel underground through dead root systems before reaching the surface and igniting a wildfire.

Keep your fire small and stay away from using flammable liquids like gasoline to start your fire. When you’re done, cool your coals. Allowing your fire to burn down to white ash and stirring the coals can release trapped heat that will keep your campfire hot. Then Drown, Stir, Feel, repeat, until your fire is dead out and cold to the touch. Popping, crackling and hissing indicate the fire is still hot, you should continue to add water and stir until you can touch the coals, making sure they are cold to the touch.

Remember to fully extinguish your campfire before going to bed or leaving your site. Unattended campfires risk wildfires. If its too hot to touch, its too hot to leave.

For more information about having safe campfires this holiday weekend, check out Smokey Bear’s How-To page on campfire safety.

