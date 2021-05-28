Mount Shasta in Michigamme prepares for busy holiday weekend

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Mount Shasta restaurant in Michigamme have been prepping food all week to get ready for Memorial Day weekend.

However, staff is very low, with only two servers and two cooks.

The restaurant is open Saturday and Sunday but will be closed on Memorial Day because of the lack of workers.

Mount Shasta’s General Manager Patrick Parsley expects a very busy weekend while also asking for customer patience.

“We are expecting tons of people,” says Parsley. “The campgrounds around us are completely packed for this weekend so, we want the customers to be patient with us just because of the lack of staff.”

Parsley adds that a new menu can be expected after more staff is hired.

