Anticipate delays: MDOT traffic restrictions for Memorial Day weekend

If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - With Memorial Day Weekend ahead, you may want to look for backups around constructions sites that will still be active or have lane restrictions.

MDOT says that’s happening in seven of its work zones in the U.P.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

- M-28 in Munising, Alger County, will have a directional detour in place.

- M-129, Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River south of Pickford via temporary signals.

- US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Clayberg Street and Old US-2 via temporary signals.

- US-41 in Marquette Township, Marquette County, has one lane closed in each direction from County Road 492 to Washington Street.

- US-41 in Nestoria, Baraga County, will have one lane open in alternating directions between Pine Avenue and King Lake Road via temporary traffic signals.

- US-41 (Townsend Drive) in Houghton, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between MacInnes Drive and Pearl Street with a traffic shift.

- US-41, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Peepsock Creek south of Houghton via temporary signals.

For more information, you can go to michigan.gov/mdot to find out more about the traffic restrictions around Upper Michigan.

