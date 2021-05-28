Skip to content
News
Latest Videos
Weather
Sports
COVID-19 Vaccine
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
Search
Homepage
News
State
State Politics
National
National Politics
International
COVID-19 Vaccine
Weather
Radar
Storm Reports
What's Up With The Weather?
That’s What Karl Says
Sports
Friday Night Fever
Sports On Demand
Scoreboard
TV6 Livestream
TV6 Night Report Livestream
Back to School & Beyond
Latest Videos
TV6 Programming
Discovering
Ryan Report
The UPside
Finland Calling
Election Results
National Results Map
State Politics
National Politics
Someplace Special
Community Calendar
Submit Photos & Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Employment
Newsletter
Closings
Obituaries
Webcams
Advertise with Us
Opening UP
Open for Business
Birthday Club
TV6 Canathon
Craft Show Schedule
TV6 Trips with Holiday Travel
Pets
Pump Patrol
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Look for a Warm-up to Begin the Holiday Weekend
By
Karl Bohnak
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
Updated: 3 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man injured after rear-ending semi on M-553 in Marquette County
UPDATE: 1 dead after Marquette Township house fire
Latest News
Gradual warming into the long weekend
More Sunshine and a Little Warmer Friday
Chilly stretch continues
Cooler air is on the way