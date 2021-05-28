Large numbers expected at U.P. parks for Memorial Day Weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The unofficial start to summer has officially arrived. That means people are taking time to hike and camp at some of the Upper Peninsula’s most prestigious parks.

At this time last year, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore’s campgrounds were closed to the public because of the pandemic. As of Friday, it is a whole different story.

“Our campgrounds are full,” said the park’s chief of interpretation, Susan Reece. “They’ve really already been booked out for the whole summer. Our backcountry camping for our backpackers is also full. We expect lots of people here.”

Reece says popular spots include Miners Castle and Munising Falls. As people spend time in the great outdoors, she says they need to enjoy responsibly.

“If the trails are muddy, please walk through the mud,” she stated. “Don’t walk around it. That causes more trail widening and damage to our resources.

“Of course, don’t feed wildlife,” Reece continued. “We actually had a little of that issue last year.”

At the Hiawatha National Forest, public affairs officer Leah Anderson says a big holiday weekend and summer are also anticipated. In case any of the forest’s popular spots get overcrowded, she says there is a way some people can find a substitute.

“The forest service does have a visitor map where you can go and look for alternative locations,” Anderson explained. “And, it is available on your smart phone as an app.”

The fire risk has also been elevated for the weekend. Anderson says campers should be on high alert.

“Keep your fires small,” she stated, “keep them in a fire ring, and make sure they are completely cool to the touch if you’re going to leave the site or go to sleep.”

To book a reservation for either park’s campsite, visit recreation.gov.

