Lake Superior State Director of Athletics resigning

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University Director of Athletics Dr. David Paitson will resign effective Aug. 17, 2021, to become an assistant professor of sport management at University of Indianapolis. A national search for his replacement has begun. LSSU competes through 11 Div. II teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a Div. I men’s hockey team in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

During Paitson’s four years at LSSU, the men’s hockey team won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship in 2020-21, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. Student-athlete grade point average rose from 3.06 to a 3.32. Upgrades to athletic facilities included refurbishing the hockey locker room, overhauling the lighting in Taffy Abel Arena, resurfacing outdoor tennis courts, and installing golf simulators.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.