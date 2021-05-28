Advertisement

Lake Superior State Director of Athletics resigning

Courtesy: LSSU
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 28, 2021
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University Director of Athletics Dr. David Paitson will resign effective Aug. 17, 2021, to become an assistant professor of sport management at University of Indianapolis. A national search for his replacement has begun. LSSU competes through 11 Div. II teams in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a Div. I men’s hockey team in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

During Paitson’s four years at LSSU, the men’s hockey team won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association championship in 2020-21, advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. Student-athlete grade point average rose from 3.06 to a 3.32. Upgrades to athletic facilities included refurbishing the hockey locker room, overhauling the lighting in Taffy Abel Arena, resurfacing outdoor tennis courts, and installing golf simulators.

