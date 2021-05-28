Advertisement

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run

They call it endurance for a reason.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Saturday morning, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is hosting its first-ever Back Nine Endurance Run.

Which offers a 12-hour and 24-hour run.

Participants will repeat in person a 3.5-mile loop and check-in each lap with staff to keep track.

Currently, the lodge said 33 people are signed up.

“Both races start at 8 a.m. on Saturday,” said Mariah Summers, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge events manager. “So if you’re doing the 12-hour you end at 8 p.m. on Saturday. And the 24-hour ends at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.”

It’s not too late if you want to sign up too.

Just email events@keweenawresort.com for a last-minute entry.

