Information on possible victims sought following Detroit man’s arrest for sex trafficking

DETROIT (WLUC) - A 55-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody Friday after a criminal complaint was filed in federal court charging him with sex trafficking, announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Mohsin was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Kevin Levon Giles, of Detroit, was charged in the complaint that alleges that on or about April 16, 2021, the FBI received information that a 17-year-old female (MV-1) had run away from home and was living with Giles at his residence on Pembroke in Detroit.

The information received indicated that a second minor, a 16-year-old girl (MV-2), was also living at the residence with Giles, and that both MV-1 and MV-2 were engaged in commercial sex acts at Giles’s residence.

The complaint further alleges that Giles would place commercial sex advertisements for both MV-1 and MV-2 on the website megapersonals.com. The advertisements included photographs and videos of both MV-1 and MV-2.

In addition, an Adult Victim (AV-1) was recovered by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force from Giles’s residence.

The complaint alleges that Giles used coercion to cause AV-1 to engage in commercial sex acts.

Giles made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in federal court and was temporarily detained until his bond hearing on Tuesday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m.

A criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime, but the FBI reminds everyone that every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The FBI is currently looking for additional juveniles who may have had contact with Giles. Anyone with information about the juveniles, or with information about Giles’ sex trafficking operation, is asked to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.

This case is being case being investigated by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) Task Force in cooperation with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

