Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy names headmaster

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - When Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy opens up in fall 2021, welcoming students across Upper Michigan, it will also welcome Mark A. Surrell as headmaster.

As headmaster, Surrell will be the new high school’s educational and organizational leader and is responsible for implementing the Chesterton Schools Network’s curriculum, managing the teaching staff and the policies of HNHS – A Chesterton Academy.

He will be responsible for instructional leadership, along with hiring and supervision of instructional personnel, student life, discipline and all related parent communications.

Surrell will also be teaching ninth grade physical science and tenth grade biology at HNHS.

Surrell currently works as assistant headmaster at Sacred Heart Academy in Grand Rapids, Mich., where he splits his time between administration duties and teaching. He has also worked as a research assistant at Hillsdale College and as a communications specialist for the Michigan State Senate.

Prior to these positions, he worked as an account executive at Edelman Public Relations. Surrell holds a master’s degree from Hillsdale College and two bachelor’s degrees from Northern Michigan University. In April 2014, he was awarded NMU’s Outstanding Graduating Senior.

As HNHS’s headmaster, he has many goals this upcoming school year, which all center on spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ to students, while emphasizing the classical beauty of the Catholic faith. However, one main goal rises above the others.

“The main goal of any Catholic education is to bring our students closer to God, and ultimately, to Heaven,” Surrell said. “My main goal for Holy Name High School is to show that this type of education is actually satisfying, worthwhile, and even fun. There are a lot of misperceptions about Catholic, classical education: that it’s too difficult, that it’s only for the wealthy, and that it’s humorless. We’ll succeed if we show that these aren’t true.”

As assistant to the Headmaster of Sacred Heart Academy, he has experienced how the classical Catholic curriculum has inspired students.

“I have witnessed truly great education at Hillsdale College and Sacred Heart Academy,” said Surrell. “I would say that their success is due to two things: character and community. The faculty and staff are amazing people who are inspiringly dedicated to their vocations. Their model is an education in itself to the students they teach. But they are not alone. The parents, religious leaders, donors and parish community all enable this work of teaching by building a foundation of trust and support.”

Education with a higher purpose

Surrell says that he wishes every student realized how important they are, in all that they do—and realize they have a higher purpose.

“I wish every student knew that they are a child of God—that they have dignity and purpose, that life is worth living, and living well. The question becomes, ‘What are the things most worth doing?’” he asked.

Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy is now enrolling students for fall 2021. Please visit www.highschool.holynamecrusaders.com to learn more, or contact Joe Carlson at jcarlson@holynamecrusaders.com to enroll.

Surrell added, “I’m convinced that this mission [of opening a Catholic high school] is the most important thing we can do as Catholics. We need to transmit the faith to the next generation in a way that equips future heroes and saints. Holy Name High School could be a great training ground for these culture warriors. But we need your prayers and support. Please consider making a contribution to help this exciting mission.”

Holy Name High School, opening for students across the entire U.P. in fall 2021, will offer a rigorous, integrated high school curriculum centered on the Incarnation of Jesus Christ. The school currently has openings for part-time teachers in math, humanities, music and art. A member of the Chesterton Schools Network, the school develops complete thinkers who learn to draw on faith and reason for the purpose of building a culture of life. For more information on the school, call 906-786-7550, visit www.NowisthetimeHNHS.com or search Holy Name Catholic School Escanaba on Facebook. For more information on the Chesterton Schools Network, visit chestertonschoolsnetwork.org.

