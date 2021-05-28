Group grows native plants in Ishpeming community garden

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A project has begun to increase the number of native plants in the Upper Peninsula.

On Friday, members of the Superior Watershed Partnership’s Great Lakes Corps and Partridge Creek Farm met a community garden in Ishpeming to plant native species. Climate Corps crew leader Karol Rajski says those species will help to restore the area’s natural habitat.

“These native plants are very important to our local Great Lakes ecosystem,” said Rajski. “They help combat invasive species. In coastal regions, they also help prevent erosion.”

The group planted milkweed, bee balm, and other species native to the U.P. According to Dan Perkins, director of Partridge Creek Farm, these plants are critical for the survival of pollinators like bees and monarch butterflies.

“There’s been a decimation of the bug population due to the pesticides that have been used in monoculture,” Perkins said. “As we create sustainable, regenerative agriculture for the entire Great Lakes region, we will be developing a large, healthy pollinator population to go along with it.”

Interns from the Superior Watershed Partnership and Partridge Creek Farm pulled weeds, built growing beds, and prepared the soil for planting.

“There is a whole young population coming up who really understand the need to fix our environment,” said Perkins. “All 20 people here are extremely impassioned by the salvation of our environment.”

Rajski says the garden in Ishpeming is just the beginning for the native plants project.

“We’re using this community garden as a site to transplant these native species,” he said. “We’re going to be working with federal, state, local Indian communities and make this project a U.P.-wide system.”

The project is funded by a $22,500 grant from the Americana Foundation.

Volunteers are welcome to help plant native species at future planting sites. Contact the Superior Watershed Partnership online or on Facebook for more information.

